Benchmark Reiterates Hold Rating for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $124.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average is $122.22. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 669,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,517 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,266,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.