Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Quilter (LON:QLT)

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.30) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Quilter Stock Performance

Quilter stock opened at GBX 107.80 ($1.33) on Thursday. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 71.20 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 109.80 ($1.36). The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,593.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37.

Get Quilter alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Satchel sold 41,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.27), for a total value of £42,803.71 ($52,870.20). 5.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

Featured Articles

