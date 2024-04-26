Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Short Interest Update

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blue World Acquisition by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 41,375 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 298,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Blue World Acquisition stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. Blue World Acquisition has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $11.27.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

