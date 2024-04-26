Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

BOUYY opened at $7.57 on Friday. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

Bouygues Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4035 per share. This is a positive change from Bouygues’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

