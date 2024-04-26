Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 1,172.2% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brambles Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. Brambles has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $21.22.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.