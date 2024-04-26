Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

View Our Latest Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $79.98 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.80.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.