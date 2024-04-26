Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 238.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 212.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $5,484,250.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,576,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,749,825.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,930.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 652,319 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CELH stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CELH

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.