Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.7 %

FTI Consulting stock opened at $215.31 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.39 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.11.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

