Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.55 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 580.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $78.51 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SF shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

