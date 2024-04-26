Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.9% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SPSC. Citigroup began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $169.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.27 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.00 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.11.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,954,030.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $2,310,252.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,954,030.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

