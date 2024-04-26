Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 37,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.