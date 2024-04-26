Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MontVue Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VDC opened at $201.59 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $204.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

