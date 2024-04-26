Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Catalent were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 1,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTLT

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.