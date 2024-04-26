Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 14,222 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEP. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 36.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 33,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,753 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 26,195 shares during the period.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:KEP opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 5.65%.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

