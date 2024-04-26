Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Up to $35.61

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.61, but opened at $37.00. Criteo shares last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 62,254 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Get Criteo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRTO

Criteo Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $194,841.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $194,841.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $770,856.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,682,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,315 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Criteo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.