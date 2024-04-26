Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 331,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,764,000 after acquiring an additional 305,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 114,833 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 107,823 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $886.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $67.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

