Cwm LLC Sells 2,101 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after buying an additional 701,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,379,000 after buying an additional 397,753 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Analog Devices by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,119,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,148,000 after acquiring an additional 225,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,532,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,350,000 after acquiring an additional 69,181 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $197.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $204.20. The company has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.18 and its 200 day moving average is $187.08.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

