Cwm LLC Sells 3,235 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,823,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,169 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

PKST opened at $14.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Peakstone Realty Trust

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.