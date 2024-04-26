Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Position Lessened by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,757,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 505.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after acquiring an additional 171,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,601,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $479.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.90.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $494.76 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $508.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $465.57 and its 200-day moving average is $417.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.17%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.