Duality Advisers LP Has $384,000 Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 54.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $10,714,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,165,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE JBT opened at $88.61 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $88.03 and a 1 year high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.69.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

