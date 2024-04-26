Duality Advisers LP Invests $378,000 in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWTX shares. Wedbush raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

