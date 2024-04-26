Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $436,589.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 697,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,634,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,108 shares of company stock worth $662,605. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.46% and a negative net margin of 37.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

