Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,359,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after buying an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TTEC by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after buying an additional 277,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TTEC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 47,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEC has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

TTEC Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $368.21 million, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $626.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.98 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

