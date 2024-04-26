Duality Advisers LP Buys 183 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in CyberArk Software by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $245.07 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.54.

Read Our Latest Report on CyberArk Software

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.