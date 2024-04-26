Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

GWRE opened at $111.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.46. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $122.35.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,435 shares of company stock worth $1,053,821 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

