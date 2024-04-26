Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a growth of 894.7% from the March 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Eagle Point Income Trading Down 1.0 %

EIC opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIC. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Stories

