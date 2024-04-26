EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1,022.5% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,623,000 after purchasing an additional 934,674 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 104,835 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 71,213 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 334,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.60%.

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.05.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

