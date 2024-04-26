Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.10

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 512534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Evotec from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

