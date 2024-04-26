Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $4.99 Million in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.61% of Dyne Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DYN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $58,904.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,292 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $58,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $137,709.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,020.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,875,432 shares of company stock valued at $44,368,530. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $23.70 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

