Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Director Louis Marie Forbes Purchases 2,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2024

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UNGet Free Report) Director Louis Marie Forbes purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,700.00.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$20.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$290.15 million and a PE ratio of 4.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.69. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$19.76 and a 12-month high of C$23.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHC.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$19.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$19.75 target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.58.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

