GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 298,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 76,035 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 69,054 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $85.95 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

