Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,549 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Raymond James by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

View Our Latest Report on RJF

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.