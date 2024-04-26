Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,565 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR opened at $109.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

