Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,943,000 after purchasing an additional 697,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $39,561,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 314,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,429,000 after purchasing an additional 201,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $127.20 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.18.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

