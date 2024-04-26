Cwm LLC Sells 18,225 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,225 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 396.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,231 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.