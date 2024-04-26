Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 600 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $670.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $660.34 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $683.86 and its 200 day moving average is $607.16.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

