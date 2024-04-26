Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.96. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

