Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $117.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 474.77%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

