Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 30,551 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,551 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTO. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of -0.04. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

