Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,815,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,035,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,715 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $120,547.35.

On Friday, April 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 29,400 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $310,464.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,000 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $641,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,600 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $488,290.00.

NASDAQ HROW opened at $10.00 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Harrow Health from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the third quarter worth $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Harrow Health by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Harrow Health by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at $240,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

