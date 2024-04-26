Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,405,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,974,000 after purchasing an additional 567,206 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,593,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,025,000 after acquiring an additional 81,427 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.7% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 11,010,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,506 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,084,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,105 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,986,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,144,000 after acquiring an additional 46,546 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE HR opened at $14.04 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

