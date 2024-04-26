Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 148,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,519 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 61,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

