J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.09. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.41 and a one year high of $112.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.15.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

