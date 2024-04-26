J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FMDE opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.87. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

