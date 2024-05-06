Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock Position Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Terex worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Terex by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEX opened at $58.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $65.89.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,752.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $8,078,574 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

