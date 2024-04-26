J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $264,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AON by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in AON by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in AON by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.69.

AON Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $305.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $284.85 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.61 and its 200-day moving average is $314.43.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

