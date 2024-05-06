Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $160.12 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $2,157,285.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,875,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,457,064. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.33.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

