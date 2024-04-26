J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 148,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 52,755 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

