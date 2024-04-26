J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,023 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $18.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 212.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organon & Co.

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

