J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,066.7% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 94.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.38.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $56.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $315.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

